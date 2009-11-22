Editor and Publisher



Keith Martin has been involved with the collector car hobby for more than thirty years. As a writer, publisher, television commentator and enthusiast, he is constantly on the go, meeting collectors and getting involved in their activities throughout the world.

He founded the monthly Sports Car Market magazine twenty-nine years ago, and it has developed into the authoritative informed voice of the collector car hobby. Martin’s second publication, American Car Collector, launched four years ago, continues to be the fastest growing collector car publication in America.

Martin’s columns on collecting and reviews of exotic cars, including the Ford GT and the Bentley Continental GT, have appeared in the New York Times.

Noted for his onstage wit, warmth and deep knowledge of collectible cars, Martin has been an emcee at Pebble Beach, the Concours of America, Concorso Italiano, Legends of the Autobahn, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, the Atlanta Concours, Keels and Wheels and many other events.

He has been honored as a recipient of two of the most prestigious awards in the collector car hobby – The Lee Iacocca Award and the Edward Herrmann Award. He has also been inducted into the Concorso Italiano Hall of Fame.

He has hosted numerous television specials, and is the co-host of “What’s My Car Worth” shown on the Velocity channel.

He served as Chairman of the Meguiar’s Collector Car Person of the Year Award, is on the Board of Trustees of the LeMay Museum and has served on the faculty of the Collier Museum symposium on Connoisseurship.

Martin brings an eclectic background to his passion for cars. His academic background includes the study of Intellectual History at Reed College, in Portland, Oregon, and study as a Dance Major at the Juilliard School in New York City.

He founded the first professional ballet company in Oregon, Ballet Oregon, was awarded an Oregon Art’s Commission Individual Artist’s Fellowship for new choreography, and was director of dance for the Portland Opera. He is currently on the Board of Directors of Oregon Ballet Theater and a patron of the Portland Art Museum.

Martin lives in Portland, Oregon with Bradley, his ten-year-old budding car collector who already has his first car, a 1960 Bugeye Sprite. His daughter, an enthusiast herself, Alexandra, graduated from Oregon State University and is a support specialist for Daimler Trucks North America. She can be seen driving her 2006 Lotus Elise, and blogs occasionally for SCM.