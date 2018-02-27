There has been a small batch of Spyder sales since March 2012, when David Gooding auctioned a Porsche 550 at triple the SCM Pocket Price Guide number.

The question then was whether the $3,685,000 price was an aberration or a new reality. Subsequent Spyder prices have shown that David Gooding’s sale indeed marked a new normal. Now, in 2018, we have enough “new normal” results to infer some factors determining today’s Spyder pricing.