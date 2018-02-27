There has been a small batch of Spyder sales since March 2012, when David Gooding auctioned a Porsche 550 at triple the SCM Pocket Price Guide number.
The question then was whether the $3,685,000 price was an aberration or a new reality. Subsequent Spyder prices have shown that David Gooding’s sale indeed marked a new normal. Now, in 2018, we have enough “new normal” results to infer some factors determining today’s Spyder pricing.
This stunning C-type is just the seventh example of 53 cars in the chassis number sequence, and it wears the ninth body constructed. Chassis number XKC007 also claims important SCCA racing history in the hands of the legendary Phil Hill.
The Jaguar debuted as number 41 at Elkhart Lake in early September of 1952. As his son Derek recalls, Phil Hill actually drove the Jaguar himself from California to Wisconsin for the race. There, Hill won the Sheldon Cup race
All dual-overhead-camshaft engines trace their origins back to a few Peugeots built a hundred years ago by a trio of racers, Jules Goux, Georges Boillot and Paolo Zuccarelli — and their engineer collaborator Ernest Henry.
The race cars they built had several variations to comply with changing regulations, but today only two examples of these pioneering cars exist. This is one of them, while the other has a secure position in a Florida collection.
The Lindley Bothwell Peugeot L45 has
Here we offer the John Willment Automobiles Ltd. racing team’s Ford Galaxie 500 — the landmark car in which the late, great, hugely popular driver Jack Sears stood the racing record on its head and shattered those long years of Jaguar domination. The Galaxie was a 400-horsepower 7-liter “Lightweight,” built by NASCAR stock-car racing specialists Holman & Moody in Charlotte, NC. It would be the first of three destined for the British saloon car-racing scene.
We commend Gentleman Jack's 1963
The latest in Ferrari’s illustrious line of rear-engine V8 GT cars, the 488 GTE made its competition debut in the 2016 Daytona 24 Hours. With one car each from SMP Racing, Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa, it was Scuderia Corsa — with the sister car to that offered here — which defied expectations to take an excellent 10th place overall and 4th in class, behind established GT class grandees Corvette Racing and Porsche.
Scuderia Corsa purchased a second 488 —
The Porsche 917 K was the direct result of years of intense research. Although it employed the most modern concepts in automotive design, the new car was absolutely in keeping with Porsche tradition. The foundation of the new model was an incredibly lightweight aluminum space-frame chassis. Similarly, the suspension systems made extensive use of lightweight materials such as titanium and magnesium.
Glued to this frame was a striking, streamlined body made from thin fiberglass. Covered in NACA ducts and suspension-controlled
The 1950s saw a surge in the popularity of small-displacement 4-cylinder engines. Few were as influential as the engine that powered Maserati’s 200S sports racer. The competition-proven Modena powerplant attracted significant interest from privateers running other makes, and the company was only too happy to sell engines to such concerns, paving the way for race cars like the Cooper- and Lotus-Maserati.
In 1959, an American driver, Tony Settember, purchased a 200S engine with the intention of using it in his
While most GTAs were either supplied in Stradale form or subsequently upgraded to Corsa specification, chassis AR752675 was destined for competition from the outset.
Correspondence from the Alfa Romeo Museum confirms that the car was manufactured on September 8, 1965, and delivered to the renowned Autotecnica Conrero Team on August 31, 1966 — unusually, in right-hand-drive form.
One of the most celebrated privateers in Italy, Autotecnica Conrero was established in 1951 and quickly acquired a stellar reputation for tuning Alfa
Available with powerplants from Nissan, Honda HPD, Lotus and, as with this example, the Judd BMW M3 V8, the Lola B1280 was the LMP2 version of the larger B08/60 chassis. With the large spinal fin, the car featured excellent stability at speed — a must for a car designed to go nearly 200 mph down the Mulsanne Straight at Le Mans.
Formerly owned by Dempsey Racing and with extensive IMSA history including top 10 finishes at Lime Rock Park, Mid-Ohio,
The four Aston Martin Development Project cars were the final racing iteration of the DB4 and Aston Martin's last pure racers of the David Brown era. In 1962, DP212 appeared at Le Mans and led easily with Graham Hill at the wheel before engine trouble put the car out. In 1963, the final three DP cars appeared: two DP214s with DB4GT chassis numbers, and DP215, which ran as a prototype. There are three replica DP214s in existence. The third is