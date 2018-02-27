- Three-phase, four-pole AC induction electric motor
- 3.0 80-kWh battery
- 288 bhp and 295 ft-lb of torque
- BorgWarner single-speed transmission
- Four-wheel independent suspension
- Four-wheel disc brakes
- Just 414 miles on the odometer at the time of cataloging
- The 272nd of the first Tesla Roadster run of just 500 cars
- Recently upgraded by Tesla with new, improved R80 3.0 batteries
- A sports car that marked the beginning of an era
Next Gen
2018 Bugatti Chiron
This Chiron is the first U.S.-specification example ordered and is presented unregistered and in as-new condition. Finished in black with red highlights inside and out, as well as red brake calipers, this is a truly sinister-looking Chiron. As a brand-new car, it is still accompanied by its factory extended warranty.
The car includes a number of accessories and gifts for the first owner, including a 1:8-scale Amalgam model of this car, a U.S.-specification rear bumper (the car is currently fitted Read More
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- 6.2-liter “LSA” V8 supercharged engine with 556 horsepower
- 6-speed automatic transmission
2011 BMW 1M Coupe
Developed by BMW Motorsport and announced in December 2010, the 1M coupe used a tuned version of the N54 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine producing 335 hp, which was delivered to the road via a 6-speed manual gearbox and electronic limited-slip differential.
With its front-engine/rear-drive layout, traditional sports-car handling and colossal amounts of low-down torque, the 1M was enthusiastically received, particularly by those who felt that BMW’s image had become diluted by too many SUVs; indeed, Richard Hammond of “Top Gear” Read More
2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series
Delivered new to its first and only owner in Bahrain, this particular C63 AMG Black Series was produced for the 2013 model year in Bremen and shipped to Bahrain on October 10, 2012. The car was ordered in a classic and refined color combination of Diamond White Metallic over a black leather and Alcantara interior.
However, the Black Series’ performance is anything but subtle. It boasts the same 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8 as found in the standard C63 AMG; however, Read More
1995 McLaren F1
- Single-owner McLaren F1 Chassis 044, 37th off the assembly line
- The first fully federalized McLaren F1 to be imported to the U.S.
- One of seven U.S. F1s.
- Original Base Silver paint and black/gray Connolly leather
The car was purchased new by the consignor in July 1996. He then embarked on a European road trip covering about half of the 9,600 miles on the car’s odometer. From the factory, 044 was shipped to New York, where it was converted Read More
1988 BMW M6 Coupe
Derived from the classically elegant 2800/3.0/635CS/CSi series, the BMW M6 coupe is a rare and brilliantly fast grand tourer. The M6 and M6 35CSi were nearly identical in specification but were labeled differently for marketing reasons. The M6 was the second-fastest BMW ever built at 158 mph — only the equally rare high-performance M1 coupe boasted a higher maximum speed. Although the factory did not release official production numbers, it is believed that 1,632 examples of the E24-series M6 were Read More
1993 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II
First seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1979, the Lancia Delta Integrale is best known for its domination of the World Rally Championship in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The first Evoluzione cars were built at the end of 1991 and carried on through 1992.
Arriving in June 1993, a further development of the HF Integrale naturally became known as the Evo II and featured an updated version of the 2-liter, 16-valve turbo engine producing a little more Read More
2001 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec II
- Turbocharged (Precision) 2.6-liter inline
- 6-cylinder engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
- Worldwide icon in the tuning world
- Front and rear spoilers
- Lower body aero elements
- Brembo 4-wheel disc brakes
- Nitto tires
- RAYS alloy wheels
- Air conditioning
- AM/FM/CD
- Power windows
- Reported as fewer than 2,000 V-spec IIs built
The first cars named “Skyline GT-R” were produced between 1969 and 1972 and enjoyed legendary success in local Japanese touring-car racing. After a long hiatus, the GT-R name was revived in 1989 as Read More
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster
- 6.3-liter, naturally aspirated V8 engine
- 7-speed automatic transmission
- Less than 7,000 actual miles
- Power top, windows, steering and brakes
- Air conditioning
- RENNtech tuned to over 600 horsepower
- RENNtech long-tube headers
- Ti Evo cat-back exhaust with carbon-fiber Akrapovic tailpipes
- H&R lowering springs
- ADV.1 bronze wheels
- RENNtech carbon-fiber front and rear diffuser package