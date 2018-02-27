At the 1963 Torino Motor Show, one of the decade’s most celebrated berlinettas, the Iso Grifo A3/L, was introduced on Bertone’s stand.
Powered by a Corvette V8 and built on the Iso Rivolta’s short-wheelbase chassis, the Grifo was designed by legendary engineer Giotto Bizzarrini with substantial input from Bertone stylist Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Company principal Renzo Rivolta was so impressed with the prototype that he immediately approved production, and the model quickly achieved a faithful following for its handsome aesthetics and Read More
Ford Motor Company president Lee Iacocca was a man who fostered bold new ideas and had the clout to turn them into reality. Among his wildest notions was that of a mid-engine supercar that could be sold by a Ford dealer, cooked into being with his great friend and former Argentinean racing driver Alejandro DeTomaso, in a storied collaboration with noted sports car designer Tom Tjaarda on behalf of respected Italian coachbuilder Ghia.
The resulting DeTomaso Pantera was built in Read More
It’s hard to believe that the beautiful Facel Vega automobiles evolved from a company that specialized in building office equipment.
By the late 1950s, these limited-production vehicles, which had depended upon powerplants supplied by Chrysler from the start, had grown quite a fan base among those who knew quality automobiles. In 1958, a powerful Hemi V8 from Chrysler powered the FVS.
Shifting the new Franco-American design was a choice of 4-speed manual transmission or the push-button-operated Power-Flite automatic. This car Read More
Inspired by Bertone’s Alfa-based styling exercise penned by Marcello Gandini exhibited at the 1967 Montreal Expo, the two-seater Montreal coupe debuted at the Geneva Salon in 1970. Unlike the Expo prototype that used Alfa’s 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine, the production Montreal used a “civilized” version of the T33 sports prototype’s four-cam V8. Designed with the classic endurance races in mind, this unit had started life in 2.0-liter form back in 1967 and would demonstrate considerable scope for enlargement. An opportunity to Read More
The car carries Chapron body number 9347 and was delivered new in Germany in 1970.
In 1979, the original owner sold the Citroën to the second owner, a well-known property developer, who owned the car until he died in 2016. It was always kept in his garage and only driven in summer months. The DS was serviced regularly and subjected to Classic Data appraisals throughout his ownership. These are all on file, testifying to the fact that the car was Read More
The last of four Abarth 205 competition chassis to be constructed, the car offered here is the only example to use an engine and transmission developed from the new Fiat 1100-103, as well as the only example bodied by Ghia. Believed to have been designed by Giovanni Michelotti, it was constructed concurrently with the Ghia-bodied Chryslers of the same period. The Abarth echoed the Chryslers’ broad oval grille opening, wide low stance and canopy-like roof element — but with a Read More
Talbot-Lago introduced a sensational new 2.5-liter model at the 1955 Paris Salon — the T14 LS — an altogether superior sports car with a 4-cylinder, twin-camshaft, overhead-valve engine. In standard tune, the engine developed 120 bhp, which was transmitted via an all-synchromesh ZF gearbox. The chassis frame was fabricated from large-diameter tubes and featured independent front suspension. The styling borrowed much from the Record Grand Sport, the sleek 2+2 coachwork being a wonderful example of Gallic elegance.
Read More
Of all the factory-penned body styles built on Bugatti’s Type 57 chassis, perhaps none is as significant as the Atalante. The Type 57 Atalante is much rarer than the Stelvio, Ventoux or Galibier, and the design’s purposeful lines and proportions (credited to Jean Bugatti but perfected by in-house stylist Joseph Walter) provided sportier packaging for the 57’s advanced dual-overhead-cam engine and independently sprung chassis.
Exceeded in cachet today only by the Type 57SC Atlantic, the Atalante is overwhelmingly regarded as Read More