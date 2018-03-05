On Saturday, August 18, I’m driving south from Portland, OR to Monterey.
This will be my third year doing this — it took me 27 years to figure out that the perfect way to get to Monterey Car Week is in a classic car.
Every year, SCM sponsors a class of Alfas at Concorso Italiano. Two years ago it was Duettos, and we had a glorious time driving the 1967 SCM Roundtail down. Last year, it was GTVs.
It’s been five years since I last attended the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. It’s a different event now than it was then. On Sunday there were 220 cars on display, ranging from appetizing to stunning. Lincoln was the featured marque.
I’ll have a complete report next week.
As a part of the weekend, Wayne Carini and I led a discussion about collecting with Jay Leno and Tim Allen.
I posed this question to both Leno and Allen: "If you could
The Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza was one of the great sports cars of all time. Only 189 8C 2300s of all types were built, and Gooding sold one for $11,990,000 at their 2016 Pebble Beach auction.
I wasn’t expecting to see one at the Salem Roadster Show, a gathering of hot rods and customs.
This was the 12th Annual Salem Roadster show, and I had never attended. Salem, the capital of Oregon, is about 45 miles by direct
The Alfa 1967 Giulia Super is our family sports car. It has four doors and rear seats that can accommodate full-sized adults.
Two summers ago, we took it on a 1,000-mile trip across Oregon. Bradley, then 8, and his friend Grayson occupied the rear seat. They lived in the back for five days. With all the snacks, lunches, sodas and souvenirs, the debris on the back seat looked like it could have filled a dumpster.
Two years ago at
Is there a better time to get kids involved with old cars than when they are 6 to 12 years old?
There are already a few “junior judge” programs, often supported by Hagerty, at concours. These programs generally mix kids from pre-teenagers to 18 years old.
However, I think there should be a class specifically for kids from age 6 to 12.
I’d like to see them all with t-shirts that say, “Concours Judge – The Next Generation.”
The goal
I took our 1967 Alfa Romeo GTV out for a drive through downtown traffic last week.
It was like bringing a knife to a gunfight.
The weather was overcast — but not raining — when I left SCM World Headquarters in Portland, OR.
The last time I had put miles on the GTV was when I drove it to Monterey last August. With Robert Cumberford as my co-pilot, it was a delightful trip.
The car never skipped a beat —
For the first time in ten years, I’ve just had a holiday in Scottsdale.
As there was no Arizona Concours this year, and shooting for “What’s My Car Worth” is on hold, my only official duties during Arizona Car Week were to host the SCM Insider’s Seminar at the Gooding Auction.
Aside from that, I spent the rest of my time doing exactly what I did before we started SCM — I lollygagged around the various auctions, kicked tires and
Last week I wrote about the decisions I was making concerning the restoration of our 1961 Giulietta Sprint Speciale.
We need the car ready by the SCM 30th Anniversary Tour in July. Which means it should be on the road by the 1st of June to have time to shake it down before the tour.
Which further means that we need to start making decisions about the direction we want the restoration to take now.
Materials have to be
The SCM 1961 Alfa Sprint Speciale is in transition.
When we bought it at Auctions America in Fort Lauderdale in March of 2015, it had been stored for at least 30 years in the Cayman Motor Museum.
Its engine was frozen — upon disassembly, it appeared the head gasket blew, and the car was pushed into a corner to sit for decades.
At least it had the correct engine (AR00120.00778) for the chassis (10120.177277).
It appears the car had been
It’s a new year and a time for a fresh start.
For some of us, car collecting is like being stuck in a pounding surf, where each wave that hits sucks $5,000 out of your pocket.
For others, it’s a daily lesson in collector car math — buy a car for $50,000, put $50,000 into it just to make it decent — and then sell it for $50,000.
But maybe if we are just a little smarter and more thoughtful