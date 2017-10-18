1970 Citroën DS 21 Décapotable by Chapron

The car carries Chapron body number 9347 and was delivered new in Germany in 1970.

In 1979, the original owner sold the Citroën to the second owner, a well-known property developer, who owned the car until he died in 2016. It was always kept in his garage and only driven in summer months. The DS was serviced regularly and subjected to Classic Data appraisals throughout his ownership. These are all on file, testifying to the fact that the car was always in very good condition, never rusty or damaged.

As one would expect of a car that has had only two owners and has always been well maintained, it is outstandingly original, retaining the original chassis, body, engine and interior. Trimmed in black leather, the interior has a delightful patina and benefits from new carpets (replaced in 2015).

All invoices and records from 1979 onwards are offered with the car — including invoices from Chapron, Paris — together with the original handbook, tools, optional armrest, and jack — the latter a very rare item in itself. Running and driving beautifully, this ultra-desirable soft-top DS is ready for the next owner to use and enjoy.