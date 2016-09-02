Resources

Sports Car Market Monterey 2016 Seminar

“Chat With The Experts”

The 2016 Sports Car Market Monterey Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. Topics included:

  • Is $100,000 for a BMW tii way too much or just an early buy?
  • How can a fiberglass 308 GTB be worth $250,000?
  • Will MGBs and Triumphs be cheap forever or should you buy one now?
  • How long will late-model-Ferrari 6-speed mania last?
  • Is the Barn Find Craze over?

Sports Car Market Monterey 2015 Seminar Video

“What’s Collectible Now?”

The 2015 Sports Car Market Monterey Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. Topics included:

  • Why Countach Prices Have Exploded
  • Why You Should Put a ’60s Chevy C10 Pickup Next to Your Gullwing
  • Is the Miata the New Bugeye?
  • Duesenbergs – Big Buck Bargains?
  • Have Air-Cooled 911s Finally Hit the Ceiling?
  • Panelists’ Picks for Best Buys for 2016

Sports Car Market Monterey 2014 Seminar

“Preserve or Restore? The Three Tipping Points to Making the Decision”

Keynote Speaker: Miles Collier, founder and president of The Revs Institute of Naples, FL

The Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. The topic this year was the panelists’ choices for “A Value-Driven Road Map of the Market — Which Turns to Take, and Which to Avoid.” Afterward, the panelists offered detailed examinations of select cars to be offered at auction.

How to download your Sports Car Market issue on your iPhone or iPad

One-Time Setup of iBooks

  1. Install iBooks on your iPad or iPhone before downloading the issue from our website. iBooks is a free application from Apple to read PDFs and other books on your Apple device.
  2. Download it by clicking one of the links below or by searching in the AppStore for “iBooks”

US | Canada | Australia | Germany | UK | Japan 

Download an Issue on iPad (iOS 7)

