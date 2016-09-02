“Preserve or Restore? The Three Tipping Points to Making the Decision”

Keynote Speaker: Miles Collier, founder and president of The Revs Institute of Naples, FL

The Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. The topic this year was the panelists’ choices for “A Value-Driven Road Map of the Market — Which Turns to Take, and Which to Avoid.” Afterward, the panelists offered detailed examinations of select cars to be offered at auction.