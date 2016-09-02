“Chat With The Experts”
The 2016 Sports Car Market Monterey Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. Topics included:
- Is $100,000 for a BMW tii way too much or just an early buy?
- How can a fiberglass 308 GTB be worth $250,000?
- Will MGBs and Triumphs be cheap forever or should you buy one now?
- How long will late-model-Ferrari 6-speed mania last?
- Is the Barn Find Craze over?
“What’s Collectible Now?”
The 2015 Sports Car Market Monterey Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. Topics included:
- Why Countach Prices Have Exploded
- Why You Should Put a ’60s Chevy C10 Pickup Next to Your Gullwing
- Is the Miata the New Bugeye?
- Duesenbergs – Big Buck Bargains?
- Have Air-Cooled 911s Finally Hit the Ceiling?
- Panelists’ Picks for Best Buys for 2016
“Preserve or Restore? The Three Tipping Points to Making the Decision”
Keynote Speaker: Miles Collier, founder and president of The Revs Institute of Naples, FL
The Insider’s Seminar featured a panel discussion by the SCM experts, led by Keith Martin. The topic this year was the panelists’ choices for “A Value-Driven Road Map of the Market — Which Turns to Take, and Which to Avoid.” Afterward, the panelists offered detailed examinations of select cars to be offered at auction.
