Keith’s Blog: Join The SCM Dash Across America in a Bradley GT!

SCM is inviting you on our latest madcap adventure.
As we announced in the April issue of SCM, we’ve purchased a most inconsequential old car — a Bradley GT. This mostly forgotten VW-based kit car was most notable for its gullwing doors. However, it is unlikely to be confused with a Mercedes 300SL.
The car is located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and we’d like to see in it Monterey at Legends of the Autobahn this August.
We don’t care how indirect the route is. If you’re up for driving a day or two, a week — or even the whole distance, drop Auction Editor Garrett Long a note at garrett.long@sportscarmarket.com. He’ll stitch together routes for all of you.
Notes like: “I’m in the Chicago area and would like to drive the Bradley a few hundred miles west or south sometime in May” are welcome. We’ll work out the details.
We’ll provide you with a properly tuned and insured Bradley GT. The rest of the expenses are up to you. Plus your part will be immortalized in SCM.
The car should be ready by mid-April. Check your schedules and sign up today. This may that one chance to fulfill your secret inner dream of driving a VW-based kit car on the open road. I can say with surety that you won’t get this chance again.
Woo Hoo! I’m in! My sweet husband recently passed away. We had Road-Trip fever. Actually we participated in the Great Race in 1999 and 2000 before we were married and figured if he could manage me telling him where to go and how fast to get there, then we should get married! After 8 more Great Race events and annual drives to Monterey for Pebble Beach and week-long events; I’m missing being on the road again. I’m in Scottsdale AZ and can drive this beautiful, unknown car to me, all the way to Monterey or to Palm Springs, or ??? Can hardly wait to see it nonetheless! As President of the Jaguar Club of Central Arizona and member of many other marquis clubs, I’m certain I could be Top Dog with my Car Nut friends. Maybe I could represent the car at the annual Arizona Concours in Phoenix next January!