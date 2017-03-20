Keith’s Blog: Join The SCM Dash Across America in a Bradley GT!

SCM is inviting you on our latest madcap adventure.

As we announced in the April issue of SCM, we’ve purchased a most inconsequential old car — a Bradley GT. This mostly forgotten VW-based kit car was most notable for its gullwing doors. However, it is unlikely to be confused with a Mercedes 300SL.

The car is located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and we’d like to see in it Monterey at Legends of the Autobahn this August.

We don’t care how indirect the route is. If you’re up for driving a day or two, a week — or even the whole distance, drop Auction Editor Garrett Long a note at garrett.long@sportscarmarket.com. He’ll stitch together routes for all of you.

Notes like: “I’m in the Chicago area and would like to drive the Bradley a few hundred miles west or south sometime in May” are welcome. We’ll work out the details.

We’ll provide you with a properly tuned and insured Bradley GT. The rest of the expenses are up to you. Plus your part will be immortalized in SCM.

The car should be ready by mid-April. Check your schedules and sign up today. This may that one chance to fulfill your secret inner dream of driving a VW-based kit car on the open road. I can say with surety that you won’t get this chance again.