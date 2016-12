Have a fast car? Like to show your friends how fast it goes by posting speedometer selfies on Facebook and other social media sites?

You could be in for a rude knock from the Man with a Badge who just wants to ask you a few routine questions — or even worse, a process server looking to Hoover your wallet dry.

“Have I said too much?” Yup. That’s what over-posting looks like — when you share incriminating information online that Read More