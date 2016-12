The Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance, which happens on May 7, 2017 on a stunning 18-acre estate in Beverly Hills, CA, is offering SCM readers a great holiday deal for tickets.

From now though December 31, SCM readers get $135 concours tickets for $100.

All tickets include a parking shuttle service, gourmet food stations, adult beverages, concours admission, entry into the historic Greystone Mansion, vendor displays and lectures. Use the Holiday Order Form below to redeem.