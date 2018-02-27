1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Pillarless Saloon by Vesters et Neirinck

Written by Carl Bomstead
Brussels coachbuilder Vesters et Neirinck produced some of the finest and most interesting designs to come out of Belgium during the Classic Era. They were particularly proud of their close relationship with Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

One of their most stunning creations, this Rolls-Royce Phantom III, was ordered with such unique features as a speedometer calibrated in kilometers, a petrol gauge in liters, and a pulley-drive Smiths tachometer. Inspired by the French stylings of Letourneur et Marchand, the body was a two-door saloon or sedan, with no center B-pillar. Instead, the roofline and windows move in a smooth, uninterrupted, comet-like curve from front to rear, accentuated by an aluminum molding that runs to just above the rear wheelarches. Special rear bumpers and Ace Deluxe wheel discs balanced the design.

It is offered with its original set of road and hand tools and is one of the sportiest designs ever produced on this robust and powerful chassis. It awaits future concours appearances and will most certainly draw a crowd wherever it goes.

 

