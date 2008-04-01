1941 Chrysler Town & Country Barrel Back Estate Wagon

Built for a limited time, the Town & Country remains arguably the rarest, most desirable pre-war Woody produced

Conceived in 1939, the Town & Country Estate wagon represented Chrysler’s desire to create an entirely new car that was both luxurious and dramatic. It had to be elegant enough for city driving and chauffeur driving, but utilitarian enough for country living.

David Wallace, Chrysler’s president, was the driving force behind the creation of the unique Town & Country Estate wagon design. He wanted a wood-bodied car that would have the same basic lines as the steel-bodied sedans, yet with greater refinement, quality, and panache. The cars were constructed utilizing two very different types of wood, including the structural wood of white ash with contrasting panels in a rich Honduran mahogany.

By 1941, the evolution of the Town & Country had blossomed into the streamlined and beautiful design presented here. Built for a limited time only-production halted with the onset of World War II-the Town & Country was a rare sight on the street and remains, arguably, the rarest, most attractive, and most desirable pre-war wood-based vehicle ever produced.

The 1941 Chrysler Town & Country Barrel Back station wagon on offer is an outstanding nine-passenger example that has resided in the collection of the vendor for over 15 years. Finished in Polo Green and trimmed in tan leather, these colors in combination with the white ash and Honduran mahogany wood give the Town & Country a very attractive and stately appearance. A highly optioned example, the Chrysler comes with wide whitewall tires, a radio, a clock, a roof rack, and the very rare musical horns that play “The Campbells Are Coming Ho-Ro, Ho-Ro!” This was an option offered to promote the Highlander cloth interior trim.

Beautifully finished, meticulously restored, impressively optioned, and highly correct, this nine-passenger Town & Country presents a rare opportunity for the serious collector to acquire one of the most unique and luxurious wood-bodied station wagons ever produced.