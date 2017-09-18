1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spyder by Scaglietti

Evolving from one of Ferrari’s earliest 4-cylinder engines, Ferrari’s straight-six project eventually led to the potent 121 LM.

The rather hefty displacement of 4,412 cc provided much more horsepower and torque than its predecessors. Fitted with three side-draft Weber carburetors, the engine produced a hearty 360 bhp. These were not numbers to scoff at, as this engine was over a liter larger in displacement and produced over 100 more horsepower than a Jaguar D-type.

According to noted Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, the car presented here, chassis number 0546LM, was originally built as a 118 LM and later converted at the factory to 121 LM specification, the specification in which it is presented today.

The concluding sentence of the article on 121 LMs in the fourth issue of Cavallino best sums up the ethos of the model: “Wind and noise are what you’ve paid for. Use it.”