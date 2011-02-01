1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible

Milt Robson’s triple-black 1969 GTO Judge is a triple-threat of collectability. It has the powerful Ram Air IV V8 engine. It has a 4-speed. And it’s a convertible. It is one of the rarest 1969 Judges in the world.

For 1969, the real beast GTO engine option came in the form of a Ram Air IV, which was rated at 370 horsepower.

A very significant option package made its debut on the 1969 GTO. Named for a popular anti-establishment catchphrase on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” “The Judge” was originally conceived as a way to combat the budget-minded muscle cars coming from Ford and Plymouth.

When it debuted, The Judge package was a $332 option on top of the cost of a GTO hard top or convertible. It included the 366-hp Ram Air III V8, a rear spoiler, Rally II wheels (minus trim rings), three-colored side body stripes and “The Judge” decals.

With the optional $389.68 Ram Air IV engine, Car and Driver piloted a 1969 Judge through the quarter-mile in 13.7 seconds at 103.6 mph. When the model year was over, Pontiac had sold 58,126 GTO hardtops, 7,328 GTO convertibles, 6,725 Judge hard tops and 108 Judge convertibles. The grand total was 72,287 GTOs. But there were only five 1969 GTO Judge convertibles with the extra-cost Ram Air IV V8, and this is the only one that came in Starlight Black.

It was a very desirable combination of features, including the close-ratio four-speed manual transmission ($184.80), heavy-duty Safe-T-Track differential ($63.19), covered headlamps ($52.66), three-spoke wood-style steering wheel ($34.76), power disc brakes ($64.25), console ($55.82) and power steering ($105.32). Total cost when new was $5,147.27.

This is the most valuable car in the Robson Collection. It is also one of the most significant examples of its kind, with provenance from new, outstanding documentation and virtually perfect condition.