1987 Porsche 928 S4

Written by Prescott Kelly

This is a stunning, classic Porsche 928 S4. Grand Prix White over mahogany leather with less than 49,900 miles. This Florida-owned Porsche is being sold with the original window sticker and owner’s packet.

This car has lived a pampered life and everywhere you look that is evident. The car has a 5-liter V8 engine with 4-speed automatic transmission and options, including power steering, seats, windows and sunroof. The 928 S was one of the fastest production cars sold in North America in 1985-87. This Porsche is a piece of sports car history that the next owner can enjoy and appreciate for many years to come.

Prescott Kelly

Prescott Kelly - SCM Contributor

Prescott bought his first Porsche, a 1964 356SC coupe, in early July 1967, just before starting his first job. The next weekend he bought a refrigerator — thereby establishing priorities for life. He has owned many Porsches and is a Contributing Editor for Porsche Panorama, where he concentrates on arcane corners of Porsche history, writes the regular “356 Collectibles” and “MarketWatch” columns for the 356 Registry Magazine, and contributes to Excellence and the Journal of the Society of Automotive Historians.

Posted in German