Keith’s Blog: 40 Under 40 Nominations Closing Soon

Written by Keith Martin

Take a moment right now and nominate people you know who are enthusiastic about old cars — and under 40 years of age.

Nominations close April 15, and we will feature the results in SCM’s October issue. Nominees can be involved in any aspect of the old car world — from buying, selling, detailing, repairing, restoring, working for auction companies and more.

We’ve been pleased with the number and quality of the nominations we’ve received so far. Take advantage of this opportunity to recognize the gearhead Millennials in your life.

To make your nomination, go to www.sportscarmarket.com/scm40 or email me directly at keith.martin@sportscarmarket.com.

Keith Martin

Keith Martin has been involved with the collector car hobby for more than 30 years. As a writer, publisher, television commentator and enthusiast, he is constantly on the go, meeting collectors and getting involved in their activities throughout the world. He is the founder and publisher of the monthly Sports Car Market and bi-monthly American Car Collector magazines, has written for the New York Times, Automobile, AutoWeek, Road & Track and other publications, is an emcee for numerous concours, and has his own show, “What’s My Car Worth,” shown on Velocity.

