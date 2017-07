I’m on a big Land Rover club expedition through the rugged terrain of eastern Oregon right now, and I keep thinking how lucky we are to share this great world of old cars and their adventures.

Bradley is along on the trip, and he’s seeing some amazing sights — and loving every minute of bouncing around in SCM’s Defender 90.

I hope you’re having a great holiday, and please be very, very careful around any fireworks. Enjoy the day!