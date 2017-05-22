Keith’s Blog: Put Those Hoods Down!

Owners who leave the hoods open on their cars for the entire day are my car-show pet peeve.

Two weeks ago, while I was emcee of Keels & Wheels in Texas, I mentioned this to the organizer, Bob Fuller. He said, “It drives me crazy too. I spend all day going around asking people to shut their hoods.”

I was at a very small regional car show this past weekend — the Clark Lumber Annual Car Show and Barbecue — in Tualatin, OR, just south of Portland.

The first indicator that I was not at Pebble Beach was the sign offering a free hot dog, soft drink and bag of chips. That would have been $40 or more at Pebble.

As always at a regional show, an interesting variety of cars were on display, from a replica Cord Westchester to well-done rat rods.

My good friend and former Pebble Beach judge Diane Brandon was there with her long-time-owned 1958 VW Beetle that she has named “Victor.” His hood was down all day.

There were some unusual American Motors cars on display, including a Marlin. But with each of them, I had to ask the owner to shut the hoods before I could take a picture.

When the hood is up on a car, it completely destroys the lines of the car. You can’t really tell what you are looking at.

I understand that especially with American cars, the detail work and modifications to the engine and engine bay may be more important than what has been done to the car itself.

I propose that car shows and concours have a “Hoods Up” period of time, when people are encouraged to show their engines.

Perhaps 11 am to 1 pm. When people first arrive at a show, they can take pictures of the cars with the hoods down. During the lunch period, people can admire engines. Then have the “hoods down” period start again and go until the end of the show.

I think this is feasible way to have the best of both worlds – “Hoods Down” from 9 am – 11 am, “Hoods Up” from 11 am to 1 pm, and “Hoods Down” again from 1 pm until close.

Let me know your thoughts. Is having hoods up at a car show all day is as much a distraction for you as it is to me?