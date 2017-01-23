Dive into the Rétromobile Week Auction Catalogs!

We’re less than three weeks away from the big Paris Auctions held in and around Rétromobile. RM Sotheby’s, Artcurial and Bonhams all have rich lineups of cars for the auction block, and here’s where to find the digital catalogs:

RM Sotheby’s Paris Auction is scheduled for February 8 at the Place Vauban.

View the catalog here.

Artcurial’s Rétromobile Auction is scheduled for February 10 at Retromobile Hall 2.1.

View the catalog here.

Bonhams’ Les Grandes Marques Du Monde Au Grand Palais Auction is scheduled for February 9 at The Grand Palais..

View the catalog here.

