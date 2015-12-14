Don’t Miss the Annual SCM Rétromobile Reception

Join SCMer Ed Fallon of Cave Creek Classics for the annual SCM Rétromobile Reception. The reception will take place Wednesday, February 3, at 4:30 p.m. We’ll enjoy wine and refreshments at the Café Le Jambon à la Broche, located at the back of Exposition Hall A at Rétromobile. The reception will end at 6:00 p.m., an hour before the RM Sotheby’s auction. There will be shuttles from Rétromobile to Les Invalides, where the RM Sotheby’s auction takes place.

The event sponsors are Cave Creek Classics and Martin Button’s Cosdel International. Authors Peter M. Larsen and Ben Erickson will be on-hand to sign copies of their book, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport: The Car From Paris.

To RSVP, email meredith.volk@sportscarmarket.com.