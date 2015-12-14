Don’t Miss the Annual SCM Rétromobile Reception

Written by Tony Piff

Join SCMer Ed Fallon of Cave Creek Classics for the annual SCM Rétromobile Reception. The reception will take place Wednesday, February 3, at 4:30 p.m. We’ll enjoy wine and refreshments at the Café Le Jambon à la Broche, located at the back of Exposition Hall A at Rétromobile. The reception will end at 6:00 p.m., an hour before the RM Sotheby’s auction. There will be shuttles from Rétromobile to Les Invalides, where the RM Sotheby’s auction takes place.

The event sponsors are Cave Creek Classics and Martin Button’s Cosdel International. Authors Peter M. Larsen and Ben Erickson will be on-hand to sign copies of their book, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport: The Car From Paris.

To RSVP, email meredith.volk@sportscarmarket.com.

tl-Veloce-1

Ed Fallon of Cave Creek Classics
Tony Piff

Tony Piff - SCM Auctions Editor and Photographer

Tony has long trumpeted the virtues of collecting Japanese cars. His daily driver is a 1970 Toyota Hilux — the one with the turn signals on top of the fenders. His popular “Rising Sun” column keeps a pulse on the J-tin market.

