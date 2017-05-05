Gooding & Company Shifts Dates of 2017 Pebble Beach Auction

Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auction will no longer be the last event of Monterey Car Week.

Gooding announced today that their 2017 Pebble Beach Auction will be on Friday, August 18 and Saturday August 19 at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center. In past years, Gooding & Company’s Sunday evening auction — which started soon after the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance ended — was the last event of the week.

“As the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, we would like to allow our clients to enjoy the full event on Sunday, as this prestigious celebration is what brings all of us enthusiasts together for Pebble Beach Automotive Week,” said David Gooding is a press release.