Join Keith & Donald at the Annual SCM Rétromobile Reception

Join Keith Martin, Donald Osborn, and SCMer Ed Fallon of Cave Creek Classics for the annual SCM Rétromobile Reception. The reception will take place Wednesday, February 8, at 4:30 p.m. We’ll enjoy wine and refreshments at the Café Le Jambon à la Broche, located at the back of Exposition Hall A at Rétromobile. The reception will end at 6:00 p.m., an hour before the RM Sotheby’s auction. There will be shuttles from Rétromobile to Les Invalides, where the RM Sotheby’s auction takes place.

To RSVP, email erin.olson@sportscarmarket.com.