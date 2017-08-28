Monterey Auction Update

Post-block sales are still happening, but the total sales picture from Monterey Car Week 2017 is coming into sharper focus.

RM Sotheby’s totaled $133 million at their August 18-19 Monterey Auction.

Gooding & Company hit a $91.5 million total at their August 18-19 Pebble Beach Auction.

Bonhams’ August 18 sale at Quail Lodge totaled $55.9 million.

Mecum’s August 16-19 sale at the Hyatt Regency Monterey totaled $34 million.

Russo and Steele’s August 17-19 sale at Fisherman’s Wharf totaled $8.6 million.

We’ll keep on tracking the Monterey sales picture. Check out our November 2017 issue, which will be out in early October, for our complete Monterey 2017 coverage, including concours, parties, events and auctions.