1950 Cisitalia-Abarth 204A Leads Motostalgia Amelia Island Lineup

The 1950 Cisitalia-Abarth 204A that Tazio Nuvolari raced at the 1950 Targa Florio and the 1950 Palermo Monte Pellegrino is now the star car of Motostalgia’s March 11 Amelia Island Auction.

The car, Chassis 04/08, is fully documented with Abarth Classiche, FIA Passport, FIVA Card, period photos and documents. All told the car ran in 18 Grand Prix races between 1950 and 1958.

This car is a ticket to concours and vintage racing events all over the world.

