Porsche Sale tops $3.3 million in three hours at Silverstone

Over $3.3 million changed hands in just three hours at the annual Porsche Sale organized by Silverstone Auctions in association with Porsche Club GB at Silverstone Circuit on 21st October.

In a packed sale room swelled by over 300 Porsche Club GB members, the Silverstone Auctions team achieved a respectable sales rate of 64% for cars and 82% for automobilia, with a number of cars smashing their pre-sale estimates.

International interest was high with internet and phone bidders from Denmark, Poland and Indonesia among others, but the top cars sold in the room. The online and phone bidders were squeezed out early on in the battle for a very rare 1992 Porsche 911 (964) RS Touring by a heated two-way battle in the room. One of only six supplied to the UK, the car sold to applause for $289,276 including premium, $45,328 above its lower estimate.

Also beating its estimate was a superbly built 1955 Porsche Chamonix 500 Spyder recreation, which was hammered away to applause for $57,855, far in excess of its lower estimate of $42,196. Built by famed US engineers Special Editions Inc., for F1 Assistant Race Director Herbie Blash, this faithful replica of the car made famous by James Dean drew enthusiastic bidding.

The top price paid on the day was for a stunning 1998 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo S which sold on site for $333,779 after a two way battle between room and phone bidders. One of the most historically significant cars for sale, a 1962 Porsche 356B ‘Super 90’ Cabriolet fetched $215,102, while the quirkiest lot was a 1962 ‘Standard J’ Tractor which sold for an above estimate $20,472.

“It was a remarkably successful auction, helped enormously by the quality of the cars on offer and the tremendous support of Porsche Club GB,” says Nick Whale, managing director of Silverstone Auctions. “I’m grateful to all our vendors and bidders, and very proud of my team for putting together such a fantastic catalogue of stunning Porsches.”

While 911s made up the bulk of the cars on offer, front-engined Porsches also performed well, topped by a 1981 924 Carrera GT which sold in the room for $74,173, significantly higher than its $39,559 lower estimate.

Automobilia is always popular with Porsche fans at this sale, and this year was no exception with 86% of the lots on offer finding a home.

To see the full results of the Silverstone Auctions Porsche Sale, click here.