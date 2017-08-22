Preliminary Monterey Auction Totals: $247m and Growing

This year’s Monterey auctions have wrapped, with a preliminary total of just over $247m from RM Sotheby’s, Gooding & Co, and Bonhams.

RM Sotheby’s recorded a total of $133m. See the results here.

Gooding & Company achieved $91.5m. See the results here.

Bonhams totaled $23m. See the results here.

The overall totals will grow significantly in the coming days, as Mecum, Worldwide Auctioneers, and Russo and Steele have yet to report their results, and post-block deals may push previously reported totals even higher.