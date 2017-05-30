RM Sotheby’s Totals $28.5 million at Villa Erba Sale

A 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Coupe was high sale at $3,780,000, as RM Sotheby’s totaled $28.5 million during the May 27 Villa Erba sale.

The auction, RM Sotheby’s fourth Villa Erba sale, was held in conjunction with the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shore of Lake Como, Italy.

RM Sotheby’s 2015 Villa Erba sale totaled $29.8 million.

A 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante prototype was the second-highest sale of the 2017 Villa Erba auction at $3,402,000.

A 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 came in third at $2,268,000.

Eight cars sold for more than $1,125,000 (1 million Euros).

“We achieved some great results this weekend. It’s great to see that the demand for special pre-war cars is stronger than ever, and we continue to see rare, low-production supercars with excellent provenance, performing very strongly,” said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, car specialist and the Villa Erba auction manager. “Our track record selling rare Porsches for record-setting prices continues, and to have sold eight cars for over €1,000,000 demonstrates that the market is still strong.”