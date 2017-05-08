Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost wins Best of Show at Pinehurst

A 1925 Rolls-Royce Springfield Silver Ghost that used to ferry around eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes won Best of Show at the 5th Annual Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance on May 6.

Owner Gary Lewis bought the car three years ago. The car had languished in a Florida barn for more than 40 years.

Lloyds Auto Restoration completed the restoration three months ago.

“I found a Rolls-Royce in a barn, it was a Silver Ghost, and then I find out it was a Howard Hughes car — so it was like hitting the Trifecta,” Lewis said in a Pinehurst Concours press release.