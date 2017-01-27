SECOND YEAR OF ATLANTA CONCOURS CREATES TRADITIONS AND NEW ADDITIONS

As the Atlanta Concours d’Elegance enters its 2nd year within the highly competitive and globally recognized collector car realm within the U.S. market, the September 30-October 1st weekend’s premier automotive showcase takes on a broader format with a larger range of esteemed entries already in place. While continuing to partner with Panoz and securing the prestigious grounds of Chateau Elan in Braselton once again, numerous newly shown collections and a minimum of 150 entries from 18 states, as well as Eastern Canada entrants, are anticipated – all vying for the prestigious ‘best of show’ award, among other notorieties. Sports Car Market Publisher and Host of Velocity’s “What’s My Car Worth” Keith Martin returns, to take on the highly-respected position of Chief Judge.

Here’s what Keith Martin had to say about last year’s inaugural Atlanta Concours.

Highly specialized collections and prior-award winners will be competing throughout the weekend, including a 1956 Class-winning Austin Healey 100M from Harbor Island, SC, which was the first of 15 original entrants for 2017. Other new competitors include a 1961 Dual Ghia from South Florida; 1920 Cadillac Limousine from Lawrenceville, GA; and numerous European and American Brass Era vehicles.

According to Harry Krix, co-chairman for the Atlanta Concours, the 2017 show will be pushing the envelope in new directions with an expansion to five preservation classes, a greater field to showcase complete restoration programs and a significantly enlarged grouping of barn-find vehicles.

“Our goal this year is to create a full weekend of involvement for not just collectors — but true car aficionados and club members — to partake in memorable interactive opportunities which will highlight classic cars of provenance that may just become future collectibles,” said Krix. “We are adding a high-end consignment arena that will only show vehicles pre-chosen as investments which are expected to potentially triple in value over the next five years.”

An all-new program, unique to the Atlanta Concours weekend and dubbed as the “Magnificent Seven,” will be making its own debut during Saturday’s Drivers at the Chateau, whereby judges will choose seven exceptional cars from the show field to participate in Sunday’s festivities within their own special class, with award winning opportunities. “Magnificent Seven” will be one of several new additions to the weekend, including a fun calling for “Fabulous Fins of the Fifties.”

Following a successful ‘coming out’ party on the grounds of Chateau Elan in 2016 (view and download photo gallery at https://mtsdrive.shootproof.com/2016ACdE password: 2016ACdE – photo credit for MTSdrive.com) sponsorship levels and opportunities have more than doubled, with an expected group of 70-80 total sponsors/exhibitors to be on the premises.

Stay tuned for ongoing news of entrants, collections and larger restoration programs that will fill the Sunday field, as well as the event’s Saturday program that will be a full day, showcasing future collector cars, newer cars and current collectibles.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA CONCOURS:

Founded by Co-Chairman Harry Krix, formerly with the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, and Co-Chairman and COO Bill Wallet, the Atlanta Concours d’Elegance is the first premier automotive event to grace the metropolitan Atlanta region and will include 170 vintage and collectible entrant vehicles, as well as approximately 250 rare and high-interest privately owned automobiles on display. Krix and Wallet are lifelong friends and business associates who joined together three years ago to realize their dream of producing a major classic automobile event such as the Concours d’Elegance for the Atlanta community. More information can be found at www.atlantaconcours.org

