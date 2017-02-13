Spring Carlisle Fires Up in April

It’s car show season at Carlisle! The 2017 Carlisle Events season schedule is two events in and with 10 remaining; the real fun starts April 19 as Spring Carlisle takes over the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. This five-day extravaganza welcomes 100,000 guests from around the world, all looking for something, be it automotive related or collectible. Spring Carlisle runs April 19-23 and includes the always popular swap meet, a car corral and a three-day collector car auction, powered once more by Carlisle Auctions.

It all gets underway on the 19th. While this is the official first day of the show, it also serves as a load in/set up day for vendors. The 8,100 spaces available on grounds will come to life with everything from the simple to the exotic. If X marks the spot still means something to enthusiasts who love to hunt and pick, then Spring Carlisle has an X at every turn. Hidden gems, treasures collectibles, hard to find items; it all adorns the grounds at Carlisle. Some of those gems are part of the general swap meet, others within the North Side Collectors Corner; which by popular demand returns for 2017. Combine that with 100 years of automotive history available for sale within the car corral and even some future classics and daily drivers within the Daily Driver Blow Out, and Spring Carlisle really does have it all.

Day two of Spring weekend is also the start of the collector car auction. ALL NEW for 2017, Carlisle Auctions presents a three-day auction. The auction starts mid-afternoon on April 20 and 21, with a morning start time on April 22. Over 400 consignments, plus memorabilia/collectibles will cross the block and via the Carlisle Auctions FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee.

Spring Carlisle also hosts FREE metal fabrication seminars on the stage. Presented by Steve Mercurio of Pro Metal Shop, the seminars are a great way for the DIY enthusiast to learn the simplest ways to work with metal. Mercurio will be doing his thing all weekend long, so anyone wondering by is invited to stop in for a quick tutorial/Q&A session.

Another great event aspect is the ARMO Hot Products Showcase. See in person the latest and greatest products coming onto the market with ARMO and talk to their product EXPERTS about how what they are showcasing and how it can work for any vehicle from today or yesterday.

Ultimately, an automotive utopia like Spring Carlisle happens just once a year and demand for the action is very high. Weekend and single day tickets are available online via www.CarlisleEvents.com. In addition, the Carlisle Events web page also offers complete event information, contact information and more. Finally, auction details on the three-day Spring Carlisle Auction can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com.