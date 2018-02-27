1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale

At just 12 years old, Battista Farina began working for his brother Giovanni, who had established Carrozzeria Stabilimenti Industriali Farina, a firm that specialized in building elegant custom coachwork for luxury automobiles.

After 25 years of learning the craft, Battista Farina formed his own company, Carrozzeria Pinin Farina, quickly to become one of the leading custom coachbuilders in Europe. Pinin Farina’s creations are characterized by elegance, simplicity, quality and innovation.

In 1952, Pinin Farina began collaborating with Enzo Ferrari. By the mid-1960s, Pinin Farina had designed for Ferrari a succession of celebrated road and racing models, as well as influential show cars.

In 1964, Carrozzeria Pininfarina was busy designing a berlinetta body for Ferrari’s new 275 Series chassis. The coachbuilder was supplied with two chassis. Chassis 06003 served as the prototype and chassis 06437 became a one-off 275 GTB Speciale and Battista Pininfarina’s personal car. Chassis 06437 was the only example of this iconic model to be built by Pininfarina.

All the other 275 GTBs were built at Carrozzeria Scaglietti in Modena.

The 275 GTB Speciale followed the general plans of Pininfarina’s original body style — but also differed greatly in nearly every individual detail. Even the inner structure of the bodywork is specific to this car. It shares nothing with the Scaglietti-built cars.

Externally, the Speciale possesses more prominent front indicators, recessed side marker lights, smaller front bumpers, a special grille and different headlamp covers, secured by individual brackets rather than a chrome surround. The 275 GTB Speciale also has custom-built window frames, rain gutters, and even door handles that vary dramatically from the production cars. Battista Pininfarina also specified that there be no driver’s-side vent window.

At the rear, the Speciale featured external chrome trunk hinges and an elegant decorative motif on the recessed section of the tail panel, outlined with chrome trim and highlighted by special Ferrari and Pininfarina badging. One of the most memorable features of 06437 is its distinctive rear diffuser. This element is extremely advanced, with similar diffusers not being used on road-going sports cars until recently.

The interior was pure Pininfarina — and far more luxurious than the standard 275 GTBs. It was equipped with more-comfortable leather-trimmed seats, electric windows, a set of Heuer Rally-Master stopwatches, and myriad bespoke details.

Chassis 06437 was presented on the Pininfarina stand at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1965, followed by the Paris Motor Show, and the Torino Motor Show. Chassis 06437 graced the Pininfarina stand one last time during the Brussels Motor Show.

A one-of-a-kind 275 GTB, built by arguably the most successful and influential Italian coachbuilder of all time, 06437 is a world-class Ferrari that possesses every special quality sought by discerning collectors. It is a masterpiece of mid-century industrial art that represents the intersection of two of the most famous Italian firms working at the height of their powers.