1973 Porsche 911T 2.4 Targa

Completed in July 1973, this 911 is a desirable, late-production 2.4 T Targa featuring Bosch K-Jetronic CIS fuel injection. In all, just 1,302 CIS Targas were built, and they are regarded as the best-performing of all Ts, delivering 140 bhp and a smooth, torque-optimized power band.

Painted Kelly Green (code 225-9-2) with beige full leather upholstery, this U.S.-market 911 was generously equipped with a 5-speed manual transaxle, sport seats, Fuchs wheels, and tinted glass. As noted in the car’s maintenance record, the original selling dealer, Triangle Porsche + Audi of Durham, NC, installed air conditioning on September 29, 1973, when the odometer showed just 18 miles.

Last registered in 1987, this 3,400-mile Porsche has been sitting in its original owner’s garage for the past three decades.

Accompanying the sale are the original sales invoice, owner’s manual, emission-control-system supplement, maintenance record, warranty book, toolkit (partial) and leather key fob. Also included are a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, several registration cards and various sales documents dating from 1973.