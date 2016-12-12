Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Car Symposiums

Barrett-Jackson is fielding an ambitious, compelling lineup of car-collecting workshops from January 16-20, 2017 at their huge Scottsdale Auction.

SCM Publisher Keith Martin will be a part of the “Getting Started in Car Collecting” panel on January 16. SCM’s sister magazine, American Car Collector, will present “The Top Ten Collector Cars: What to Buy and Why” from 9 am to 11 am on January 18.

All the symposiums are located at the “Beyond The Block” Live Stage next to the ADESA Pre-staging Tent.

Other workshops are:

January 16 at 9 am: “Getting Started in Car Collecting.”

January 16 at 10 am: “Navigating a Barrett-Jackson Auction.”

January 17 at 9 am: “An Insider’s Look into Ford Muscle.”

January 17 at 10 am: “An Insider’s Look into Mopars.”

January 19 at 9 am: “An Insider’s Look into Chevy Performance.”

January 19 at 10 am: “The Devil’s in the Details: Interiors and Exteriors.”

January 20 at 9 am: “An Advanced Look into Collector Cars featuring the Barrett-Jackson Automotive Experts.”

View Barrett-Jackson’s full Scottsdale schedule here.