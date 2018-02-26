Keith’s Blog: Jay Leno Called Me a Communist!

Written by Keith Martin

It’s been five years since I last attended the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. It’s a different event now than it was then. On Sunday there were 220 cars on display, ranging from appetizing to stunning. Lincoln was the featured marque.

I’ll have a complete report next week.

As a part of the weekend, Wayne Carini and I led a discussion about collecting with Jay Leno and Tim Allen.

I posed this question to both Leno and Allen: “If you could keep only two cars what would they be?”

Jay’s response was instantaneous: “What are  you, some kind of communist? Why can I only have two? I want to have as many as I can!” Allen, of course, agreed.

During the conversation, both men agreed that driverless cars are coming.

They also said how much they like the 840 horsepower of the new Dodge Demon.

Allen also told the crowd that his new Ford GT was fun in the country — but a bear to drive around town.

When I asked them what was the best part of collecting cars, they agreed that it was the people you meet and the things you do with old cars.

All three collectors were thoughtful and engaging. Tickets to the panel discussion were $1,000 each, with the proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club. By my estimation, over $100,000 was raised.

Keith Martin

Keith Martin has been involved with the collector car hobby for more than 30 years. As a writer, publisher, television commentator and enthusiast, he is constantly on the go, meeting collectors and getting involved in their activities throughout the world. He is the founder and publisher of the monthly Sports Car Market and bi-monthly American Car Collector magazines, has written for the New York Times, Automobile, AutoWeek, Road & Track and other publications, is an emcee for numerous concours, and has his own show, “What’s My Car Worth,” shown on Velocity.

