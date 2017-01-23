Duemila Ruote: From Scandal to Windfall

Luigi Compiano is an Italian businessman who inherited a substantial security company from his father, Arnaldo.

Based in Treviso in the northeastern corner of Italy, North East Services was founded in 1929 by Mr. Compiano’s grandfather.

Arnaldo Compiano developed this small business into one of the market leaders in the secure handling and movement of cash and valuables by armored trucks. He died at age 79 in 2010, by which time he was known not only as a successful businessman Read More