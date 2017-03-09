Breaking News: Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Now Scheduled for Saturday, March 11

The 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is now scheduled for this Saturday — March 11.

Weather forecasts call for a sunny, beautiful Saturday — and a 100-percent chance of heavy rain on Sunday, so organizers moved the Amelia Concours d’Elegance ahead one day.

According to a press release from the Amelia Island Concours of Elegance:

The Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Cars & Coffee at the Concours is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Saturday’s Legends of the Leaping Car — the Jaguar Race Drivers’ Seminar — will move to 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Talbot Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island.

The Gala scheduled for Saturday evening is unchanged.

The RM Sotheby’s Auction is also unchanged.

For more information, visit www.ameliaconcours.org or call 1.904.636.0027.