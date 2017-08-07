How to Find SCM During Monterey Car Week

The best week of the year is only one week away. We can’t wait for Monterey Car Week 2017! Here is where you can find us on the Peninsula:

August 16-19: Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auction. Visit our booth!

August 16: Join Publisher Martin and Andy Reid during tours of selected auction cars at Gooding & Company and Bonhams. Publisher Martin will lead the Gooding & Co. tour, while Reid will lead the Bonhams tour. For more information, visit www.sportscarmarket.com/monterey2017

August 17: Join Andy Reid on tours of selected auction cars at RM Sotheby’s and Russo and Steele. For more information, visit www.sportscarmarket.com/monterey2017

August 18: SCM’s 16th Annual Insider’s Seminar starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Gooding & Co. Auction Tent in Pebble Beach. Donald Osborne will emcee, and Miles Collier, Carl Bomstead, Paul Hageman and Pierre Hedary are this year’s panelists. Visit www.SportsCarMarket.com/2017Seminar or call 1.877.219.2605 for more details

August 18: Legends of the Autobahn. Visit our booth, and Publisher Martin returns as emcee.

August 19: Concorso Italiano. Visit our booth and see the intrepid SCM Bradley GT, which just finished a months-long rolling rebuild during a trip across the United States. Publisher Martin returns as emcee.