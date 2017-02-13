Paris Auctions Total $81.3m

Paris was the epicenter of the collector car world this past week, as RM Sotheby’s, Artcurial, and Bonhams all held auctions alongside the annual Retromobile show. Total for this year’s events: $81.3m.

RM Sotheby’s brought $29.4m, led by a a 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 that sold for $4.2m. Read more here.

At Artcurial, the 1966 Ferrari Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale achieved a high sale of $4.6m, leading the $35.7m total. See the results here.

At Bonhams, the star of the show was the 1935 Aston Martin Ulster, which made $2.1m, leading to a $16.2m total for the day. Read more here.

SCM had reporters at each of the sales, and we’ll be running a complete report in an upcoming issue. Not a subscriber? Learn more here.