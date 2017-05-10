Worldwide Auctioneers Announces Monterey Car Week Auction

Worldwide Auctioneers is joining the Monterey Car Week auction lineup.

Worldwide’s Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula will see about 70 cars cross the block on August 17, 2017 at the Pacific Grove Golf Links.

Monterey Car Week is the most-important event during the collector-car year, as buyers and sellers travel to the Monterey Peninsula from all over the world to buy and sell blue-chip cars.

Mecum Auctions, Gooding & Company, Russo and Steele, RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams already auction cars during Monterey Car Week. Rick Cole Auctions also holds an electronic bid sale during the week.

“This week is obviously the pinnacle of the collector car world calendar and all roads ultimately lead here,” Rod Egan, Worldwide Principal and Auctioneer, said in a press release. “After a dynamic debut in Scottsdale this January, with outstanding sales and tremendous support, we are thrilled to continue our corporate expansion with this inaugural sale on the Monterey Peninsula and look forward to welcoming old friends and new to Pacific Grove this August. We extend sincere thanks to those who have shown us such considerable support along the way and to the folks at the City of Pacific Grove and Chamber of Commerce for their enthusiasm and collaboration.”