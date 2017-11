I’ve raised a family of three over the past 30 years.

They include my daughter, Alexandra, 26, my son Bradley, 10, and Sports Car Market, which is nearly full-grown at 30.

Just as I’ve watched Alex and Bradley mature and develop, I’ve seen SCM go from a little black-and-white newsletter that we printed on our own presses to a magazine now on the newsstand at Grand Central Station.

In 1988, I never imagined that I’d be writing about SCM in Read More