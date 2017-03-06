Hollywood Wheels’ Amelia Island Star Cars

Hollywood Wheels is pulling out all the stops during Amelia Island Week. Auctions, at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation

Resort, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday afternoon. Here are three of Hollywood Wheels’ star cars:

1947 Kurtis-Omohundro Comet

The award-winning 1947 Kurtis-Omohundro Comet was built by Frank Kurtis of Kurtis-Kraft and constructed with an aluminum body from Paul Omohundro and His Drop Hammer Tooling Company. This car helped establish Frank Kurtis. Auction estimate: $200,000 to $250,000.

1972 Porsche 911 T Coupe

This 1972 Porsche 911 is featured in the rare Royal Purple (Lilac, Paint Code 69) exterior. The original 2.4-liter flat six has had a total engine rebuild in 2015 and the car comes with a Porsche COA. Auction estimate: $85,000 to $95,000.

1957 Mercedes 300Sc Cabriolet A

One of only 49 built, this 1957 Mercedes 300Sc Cabriolet A recently underwent a complete restoration. The car is finished in original Black (DB 114), and the interior is trimmed in correct Red (1079) leather interior. The engine received a comprehensive examination, including disassembly, inspection, and servicing. The car is offered with a variety of desirable additions, including the original keys, luggage set, and tool kit. Auction estimate: $800,000 to $1 million.

For more information, visit Hollywood Wheels’ website here.