Late-Model Racing Ferraris lead the way, as Auctions America Auburn Spring Totals $10.2 Million

A 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD race car sold for $462,000 — doubling its pre-sale estimate — and was high sale at Auctions America’s May 11-13 Auburn Spring sale.

All told, Auctions America sold 83 percent of the offered lots — for a total of $10.2 million.

The massive Level 5 Motorsports Collection attracted a lot of attention — and a lot of first-time Auctions America bidders.

A 1941 Packard One-Eighty Convertible Victoria by Darrin was second-highest sale at $360,00. Third place went to the 1944 Buick M18 “Hellcat” World War II Tank Destroyer, which sold at $247,500.

Late-model Ferrari racers performed well on the block. Another 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD, Lot L239, sold at $236,500, and Lot L246, a 2006 Ferrari 430 GT2 racer sold for $225,000.

“With strong attendance from start to finish and exceptionally great weather, this was without a doubt one of our best Auburn Spring events to date,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, Auctions America. The success of the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection is the perfect case study for the power of “no reserve,” and represented a niche segment of the market that brought a whole new crowd to the Classic Car Capital of America. Outside of the collection, we assembled a high-quality group of cars, which translated to strong results across the board and specifically in the $100,000-$200,000 range throughout the event.”