One Million Porsche 911s since 1963

When you think of a production run of one million cars, you think of a Detroit assembly line and Chevy Impalas or Ford Mustangs.

But Porsche just built the millionth Porsche 911 — a Carrera S in Irish Green. Porsche built the first 911 in 1963.

“54 years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father,” said Dr. Wolfgang Porsche in a press release. “The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948.”

In a very real sense, the 911 made Porsche what it is today — the world’s leading sports car builder. The 911 model has seen constant change and refinement, but it’s always been easy to identify that special shape — whether it was built in 1963 or 2017.

That one millionth Porsche is destined for the Porsche Museum, but it will rip around the Nürburgring, roll around the Scottish Highlands and visit the United States, China and other countries.