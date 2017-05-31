RM Sotheby’s Announces Single-Marque Ferrari Auction

RM Sotheby’s has announced an all-Ferrari auction, to take place September 9th at the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy.

This new sale, held during Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebration, will offer some of the greatest collectible Ferraris available today — all of them with the coveted Ferrari Classiche certification.

This is not the first time the two companies have worked together — in 2007, 2008 and 2009, RM hosted the “Leggenda e Passione” Ferrari and Maserati auctions, also held at the Ferrari factory, which totaled $45.1m, $43.3m and $28.4m, respectively.

In a press release, RM Sotheby’s CEO and Founder said, “At RM Sotheby’s we are continually striving to offer our clients an experience that is second to none. Our partnership with Ferrari is a direct reflection of this crowning achievement. For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the sale represents a world-class and singular event, perhaps one of the most significant auctions ever held, in fact. We are deeply honored to hold this distinction and feel that this represents exactly what our customers expect from an association between such storied and historic brands as Ferrari and RM Sotheby’s.”