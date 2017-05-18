Russo and Steele Offers Real-Time Online Bidding

Russo and Steele auctions usually start with waves of fog, power-chording rock anthems and a light show that can be seen from Earth orbit.

But, at least for some bidders, Russo and Steele’s big show will glow from a tiny screen.

Russo and Steele has partnered with Auction Mobility to offer a real-time online bidding system that also includes video streaming, catalogs with lot notifications.

The system, which is available from iTunes and Google Play Stores, also has an online auction system for cars that don’t sell on the block.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil in Newport Beach, the outstanding package we have put together with Auction Mobility for online enthusiasts across the globe,” Russo and Steele CEO Drew Alcazar said in a press release. “Between desktop and online apps, streams and timed post-sale auctions, we really wanted to deliver the signature Russo and Steele experience directly to our clients, no matter where they are. This new component to our brand thoroughly executes this objective. We invite everybody to visit http://russoandsteele.com/bid-online/ to see for themselves!”

Registering onto the online bidder system for Russo and Steele’s June 2-4 Newport Beach Auction will cost $200. The lights, music and fog are free.