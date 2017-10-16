Keith’s Blog: Let Them Sit in Your Car

You’ve probably read the same things I have. “Kids don’t care about cars.”

That’s just not true. While young people today have many more options for social interaction than we did when growing up, they still love cars.

I recently spent a weekend with a McLaren 750S Spider. I’ll share my thoughts about driving this extraordinary and exhilarating machine with you in my column in SCM next month.

I made a point of chatting with the people that gathered around the car wherever we stopped. If they seemed really interested, I would invite them to sit in the car. Then I’d offer to take their picture in the car. Young or old, I welcomed them all.

My offer never failed to bring a response of, “Really, you’re kidding?” following by a world-sized grin as they slid behind the wheel.  They probably wouldn’t have been as excited about getting into a Prius.

When I drove the McLaren to my ten-year-old son Bradley’s school to pick him up, there was an instant line of 3rd, 4th and 5th graders waiting to get into the car. I only had to take temporary possession of a few half-eaten bananas and crumbling chocolate cupcakes.

I encourage you to invite others to experience your special interest car, whether it’s a ’60s Triumph TR4, a new Alfa Stelvio or a McLaren.

You can provide them with an actual “hands-on experience” they are unlikely to forget. In the future, every time they see a special car, they will recognize it and appreciate it in a slightly different way.

That’s how we start to build future car collectors.

Keith Martin has been involved with the collector car hobby for more than 30 years. As a writer, publisher, television commentator and enthusiast, he is constantly on the go, meeting collectors and getting involved in their activities throughout the world. He is the founder and publisher of the monthly Sports Car Market and bi-monthly American Car Collector magazines, has written for the New York Times, Automobile, AutoWeek, Road & Track and other publications, is an emcee for numerous concours, and has his own show, “What’s My Car Worth,” shown on Velocity.

