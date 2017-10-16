Keith’s Blog: Let Them Sit in Your Car

You’ve probably read the same things I have. “Kids don’t care about cars.”

That’s just not true. While young people today have many more options for social interaction than we did when growing up, they still love cars.

I recently spent a weekend with a McLaren 750S Spider. I’ll share my thoughts about driving this extraordinary and exhilarating machine with you in my column in SCM next month.

I made a point of chatting with the people that gathered around the car wherever we stopped. If they seemed really interested, I would invite them to sit in the car. Then I’d offer to take their picture in the car. Young or old, I welcomed them all.

My offer never failed to bring a response of, “Really, you’re kidding?” following by a world-sized grin as they slid behind the wheel. They probably wouldn’t have been as excited about getting into a Prius.

When I drove the McLaren to my ten-year-old son Bradley’s school to pick him up, there was an instant line of 3rd, 4th and 5th graders waiting to get into the car. I only had to take temporary possession of a few half-eaten bananas and crumbling chocolate cupcakes.

I encourage you to invite others to experience your special interest car, whether it’s a ’60s Triumph TR4, a new Alfa Stelvio or a McLaren.

You can provide them with an actual “hands-on experience” they are unlikely to forget. In the future, every time they see a special car, they will recognize it and appreciate it in a slightly different way.

That’s how we start to build future car collectors.