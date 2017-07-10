Meet Keith and Donald at the Forest Grove Concours This Weekend

Lincolns, Woodies and classic Minis will take center stage when the Forest Grove Concours d ‘Elegance returns for its 45th year on Sunday, July 16, on the historic, tree-shaded campus of Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Honoring a Century of Lincoln Motors cars, the Concours will feature pre-war and post-war Lincoln automobiles. Special classes include Mini from 1959-2000 and wood-bodied automobiles.

Keith Martin and Donald Osborne return as emcees. Donald will be signing his new book “Stile Transatlantico / Transatlantic Style – A Romance of Fins and Chrome” starting at 11AM. An invitation-only class features automobiles that reflect the Transatlantic Style design themes presented in the book.

The show field will be packed with over 300 classics and sports cars – from an iconic 1938 Lincoln Zephyr, to the latest RWB-modified Porsche Targa. And, in a nod to ‘rods, the show will display the hand-crafted custom Renaissance Roadster, which recently won the prestigious Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama custom car show.

The Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance, created in 1973, is an all-volunteer event, coordinated by the Forest Grove Rotary Club as its largest annual fundraiser. Each year, the net proceeds are divided equally among the Club’s scholarship program and community service projects. Thanks to the Concours d’Elegance, the Rotary Club has returned more than $1 million to the community.

The Concours is thrilled to welcome BMW Portland as its presenting sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Sports Car Market magazine, Barrett-Jackson, Kuni Lexus of Portland, Chubb Collector Car Insurance, The Pamplin Media Group and The Oregonian/Oregonlive.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16 at 2043 College Way in Forest Grove, Oregon. Advance tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for children ages 13-18 – SCMers use discount code SCM for $3 off admission. At the gate, tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $7 for children ages 13-18. Entry is free for children ages 12 and younger.

For ticketing and event information, visit www.forestgroveconcours.org or check out the Forest Grove Concours Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/forestgroveconcours/